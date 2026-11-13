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Castro to Lead RTC of Southern Nevada and More in People Movement
By Alex Roman,9 days ago
The article discusses recent job appointments and announcements within organizations like STV and MCI. Individuals highlighted in the edition are influential in shaping the transportation industry's future. The content emphasizes the importance of strategic moves in personnel to enhance transportation services. METRO’s People Movement highlights the latest leadership changes, promotions,...