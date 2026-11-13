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Superhero Halloween Style in Las Vegas for the 2026 MOPAR NHRA Nationals
By Evan J. Smith,7 days ago
While most people dressed up in costume for a fun night of Trick or Treating, NHRA racers were cooking up a witch’s brew at The Strip at Las Vegas. The Mopar Nationals Presented by Dodge was the second-to-last stop on the season-long tour, and it delivered with championship pressure, outstanding performances, surprise winners, and enough drama to keep everybody on their toes.