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National Weather Service pushes back on reports of nationwide radar outage
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,11 days ago
Which NWS office webpage had outdated weather product notices?. What FAA communications problem halted U.S. airport departures?. Why didn't NWS detail the origin of outdated webpage content?. The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday said its radar system is operating normally, pushing back on reports of a nationwide outage. "In...