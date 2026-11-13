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‘Star Wars: Galactic Racer’ Has Sold Over 1.5 Million Copies
By Grant Davis (Pomojema),11 days ago
Sales for the recently released Star Wars: Galactic Racer have given players and the dev team at Fuse Games plenty of reason to shout “Scrib Doon!”. As revealed by Fuse Games themselves, Galactic Racer has brought Star Wars racing games roaring back to life with a sales figure of over 1.5 million units across multiple platforms within six weeks of the game’s October 6 release. Check out their announcement below:
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