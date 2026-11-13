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Amazon has a plan to index the world’s online shopping data
By Stevie Bonifield,11 days ago
Is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI. Amazon has plans to build a vault of data on every product sold anywhere on the internet, even products Amazon doesn’t sell, and make the information available through its own site, according to Reuters. The project, called the “World Product Graph,” is meant to make it less likely that shoppers leave Amazon to do their product research on Reddit or Google, and make it more likely shoppers end up at Amazon even if they’re searching for a product sold elsewhere. The same goes for AI agents — if Amazon has the largest stockpile of shopping data, AI agents may rely on its index of products over others, so even people shopping with bots will end up on its pages.