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Nov. 13: Impacts of the Global Microsoft Outages; Chris Van Hollen Challenges Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader
11 days ago
Microsoft outages hit 74 countries Thursday, bringing major platforms such as Outlook and Teams down and leaving businesses scrambling to keep communication lines open. As Microsoft slowly restores the systems, NBC News chief business correspondent Christine Romans explains what we know about the causes and whether Microsoft’s restructuring had anything to do with the outages. Next, Democrats are gearing up to vote on party leadership next month, and Senate Democratic Caucus Leader Chuck Schumer now faces a challenger in Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. NBC News chief Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles explains why some progressive Democrats have called for an alternative to Schumer and whether Van Hollen can count on their support. Plus, influencer and podcaster Sofia Franklyn is out with her new memoir, “Daddy Issues,” sharing the juicy details of her falling-out with her former best friend and “Call Her Daddy” co-host Alex Cooper. NBC News trends and culture editor Saba Hamedy explains why Cooper allegedly left Franklyn in the dust and business and pleasure just did not mix for these two.