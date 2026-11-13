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Mayo Clinic announces next CEO: Dr. Matthew Callstrom
By Published by minnesotanewsnetwork,11 days ago
Mayo Clinic officially has its next leader. The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees announced Friday that it has elected Dr. Matthew Callstrom as its next president and CEO. Callstrom, who has helped direct the hospital’s artificial intelligence program, will start Jan. 1, succeeding Dr. Gianrico Farrugia. Farrugia has served as Mayo Clinic’s CEO for eight years and announced his planned retirement earlier this year.