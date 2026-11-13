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John Milbank, Vladimir Soloviev, and the Human Rights Debate
9 days ago
Church of the Transfiguration, Kizhi Pogost in the Republic of Karelia, Russia, Laban66 (CC BY-SA 3.0) At least since the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen, human rights have been contested and debated: are they real, and if so in what are they real? What is their ground or foundation? The first forceful critic was the Catholic Church. For Catholic and other conservative religious thinkers like Edmund Burke, the French Revolution’s militant dechristianization and rapid descent into terror were the logical consequence of its secular conception of human rights, not to mention the atheism of leading philosophes such as Condorcet, one of the main theorists of the revolutionary rights of man. Very soon another, quite different critique emerged: utilitarianism, famously expressed in Jeremy Bentham’s quip that human rights are “nonsense upon stilts.” By the last third of the nineteenth century, ideas of human dignity, equality, and rights withered under various anti-human ideologies such as social Darwinism and “scientific racism.” As these ideologies turned violent, what followed was the era of militarism and imperialism, communism and fascism, and world war and genocide.