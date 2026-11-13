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Thackerville eighth graders explore career options at Tech Launch
By Joani Hartin,11 days ago
On Wednesday, October 28, the Thackerville eighth graders joined students from other schools in the SouthernTech service area for Tech Launch. Held every fall, Tech Launch is held on the Ardmore campus and gives middle school students the opportunity to see a small piece of the programs that are available to them should they choose the Career Tech route.