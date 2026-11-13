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National Parks advocate for retired military and their families
11 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –The National Park Foundation is investing over $400,000 to give active and retired military and their families the chance to enjoy national parks, including Petroglyph National Monument here in Albuquerque. Officials said the investment program will be used to make scalable recreational and educational experiences for veterans, active-duty service members, military families and Gold Star families, according to National Park Foundation officials. It will also offer a handful of seasonal ranger positions at nine national parks near military bases, where military applicants will be prioritized. Rangers will engage military families and build relationships with military installations and local support organizations.
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