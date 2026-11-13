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Austin Mom of Six Adopts Four More as 16 Families Finalize 22 Kids' Adoptions
By Natalie Petrovich,11 days ago
Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility — Venue for Austin Adoption Day. Sixteen Austin-area families stood before judges this week and made it official: 22 children now have permanent homes. Among them was Lauren Tavey, who walked into the Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility on Thursday already raising six children and walked out a single mother of 10, having adopted four more kids named Amoralynn, Declin, Zaylynn and Zeplin.