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Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
By Vaughn Dalzell,11 days ago
After beating the #1 team in the country, the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) welcome Boston College (4-5) to town. Boston College has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the country with #5 Notre Dame, Syracuse, and #7 Miami left, while the Irish wrap up the year with Boston College, SMU, and Syracuse. The Irish are in the payoffs unless they lose, but as a -29.5 point favorite, I don’t think anyone expects Notre Dame to drop this game.
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