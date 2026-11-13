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Second measles death in Wisconsin, Grant County
11 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Grant County Health Department announced they have received confirmation of a pediatric measles-associated death in Wisconsin. This is the second death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026. To protect privacy of the family and the child, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death.