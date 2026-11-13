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Cherry Creek’s New Skyline Rising Up
By Mark Smiley,10 days ago
For decades, downtown Denver was the undisputed center of the city’s business community. Its skyscrapers housed major corporations, its streets bustled with office workers, and its restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues attracted visitors from across Colorado. Cherry Creek, meanwhile, offered something different: an upscale shopping district with fashionable boutiques, neighborhood restaurants, tree-lined streets, and a distinctly smaller-town atmosphere.