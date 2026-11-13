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Colorado Voters In November Election Confirm That The State Is Now Bluer Than Blue
By Editorial Board,11 days ago
Once upon a time, Colorado was considered an independent purple state, with no political party deemed dominant. But with the legalization of marijuana in 2012, the demographics of the state began to change. Moreover, Democrats began changing virtually every voting law in their favor, often aided by moderate Republicans who viewed themselves as more in line with the Left than with populist Republicans.
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