undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver Audit Exposes Major Gaps In AI Security At City Hall And Denver International Airport
By Mark Smiley,11 days ago
City Safeguards Fail Security Test As Airport Employees Use Unapproved Artificial Intelligence Tools. As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms government operations, a new audit has revealed significant weaknesses in how the City and County of Denver and Denver International Airport oversee the emerging technology, raising concerns about data security, employee accountability, and the protection of sensitive information.
2