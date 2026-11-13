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Colorado Ballet, ArtistiCO Open Doors For Next Generation Of Latino Dancers
By Valley Gadfly,11 days ago
Scholarships, Bilingual Dance Classes, And New Opportunities For Denver Students. For generations, classical ballet has been associated with elegance, discipline, and artistic excellence. But for many young people, particularly those from underserved communities, the opportunity to pursue professional dance training has remained out of reach. Two Denver arts organizations are working together to change that.