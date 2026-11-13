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Cherry Creek North Sparkles With One Million Lights And Holiday Festivities
By Mark Smiley,11 days ago
Holiday Market, Festive Window Displays, Charitable Giving, And Free Carriage Rides Highlight The Neighborhood’s Seasonal Celebration. Cherry Creek North is preparing to transform its 16-block shopping and dining district into a winter wonderland this holiday season, illuminating the neighborhood with more than one million twinkling lights and introducing several new attractions designed to bring visitors into the heart of one of Denver’s most popular shopping destinations.