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Getting crafty in Milne Library’s Publishing and Creativity Studio
By Grace Terhune,7 days ago
I do not like studying in Milne Library. The lighting is harsh, it tends to get quite busy, and the seats are uncomfortable. However, I have recently discovered a tucked-away space in Milne that contains the materials of any crafter’s dreams: the Publishing and Creativity Studio. Or, as my friends and I like to call it, the craft room. The studio is located right next to the research librarians’ offices on the second floor of the library.