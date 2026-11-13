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Class dismissed, game on: SUNY Geneseo students take on a Buffalo Sabres game
By Madilyn Becker,7 days ago
Hockey season is well underway, and last weekend, on Friday, Nov. 6, SUNY Geneseo’s Department of Student Engagement and Geneseo Late Knight teamed up to bring SUNY Geneseo students to a Buffalo Sabres NHL game. The trip was a part of SUNY Geneseo’s Upstate Escapes program, which hosts trips for students to experience the many exciting places that the beautiful upstate New York area has to offer. Previous Upstate Escapes trips have included visiting Niagara Falls, Minnehan’s Fun Center, Six Flags at Darien Lake, Rochester’s Pawsitive Cafe for a cat yoga class, The Commissary in Rochester for a gnocchi making class, and other amazing spots throughout the upstate area, as can be viewed on Geneseo Student Engagement’s Instagram account.