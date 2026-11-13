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USS Midway Museum Lifts Radar-Dish Hawkeye Onto Flight Deck in San Diego
By Roma Chang,10 days ago
A radar-domed E-2C Hawkeye that was still flying active Navy missions less than a year ago now has a permanent home on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. The aircraft, instantly recognizable by the large rotating dish mounted above its fuselage, was lifted onto the deck last week, joining the museum's lineup of historic Navy planes.