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LeConte's Sparrow, Joe Hamrick, the Art of John James Audubon
11 days ago
Join us Tuesday for the next episode of Bird Calls. Our guest will be Joe Hamrick, a retired natural resource manager and collector of John James Audubon’s artwork from nearly two centuries ago. Joe is also a student of Audubon’s family and times in early American natural history. I’ll also profile the LeConte’s Sparrow. Questions will be taken at 1-800-552-8502.
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