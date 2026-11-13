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Leaders call for investigation after racecar reportedly displays Confederate flag at Nashville speedway. Here’s what we know
By Chasity Maynard,11 days ago
Two groups of leaders in Metro Nashville are pushing for accountability after a racecar reportedly displayed a Confederate flag last weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Why It Matters. “Its display at a city-owned facility is deeply troubling and inconsistent with the values of dignity, inclusion, and respect that should...