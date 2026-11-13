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MSIG USA Appoints Andrew Pateyuk Head of Retail and Wholesale Property
By R&I Editorial Team,7 days ago
MSIG USA has appointed Andrew Pateyuk as head of retail and wholesale property, bolstering the company’s specialty underwriting capabilities and supporting its continued U.S. market growth. “Andrew brings the technical expertise, underwriting judgment and leadership experience needed to advance our property business,” said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of...