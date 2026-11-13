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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Names Tom Doyle CEO of Benefits & HR Consulting Division
By R&I Editorial Team,7 days ago
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has appointed Tom Doyle CEO of its Benefits & HR Consulting Division, effective Jan. 1, 2027. “We are excited to have Tom step into this role,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman and CEO. “His strong knowledge of the business, proven ability to bring teams and businesses together and commitment to our clients will be important as we continue to grow and strengthen the division. I am confident Tom will build on its strong culture and capabilities and position the business for continued success.”