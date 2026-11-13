undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ATAS is Recognized as a Legacy 10 Company at METALCON
10 days ago
ATAS International is one of only ten companies that have exhibited at every METALCON since the inaugural event in 1991. Over the past 35 years, their ongoing commitment has helped reshape the metal construction industry. ATAS has been instrumental in improving the performance, durability, efficiency, and design versatility of metal building products, while encouraging wider use across commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential projects.