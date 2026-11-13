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Chilly temperatures stick around into the weekend, however, a warm-up is coming soon
By David Stoltz,11 days ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Friday evening all! Chilly temperatures will be the big story heading into the weekend. Another cold start expected Saturday morning. While the air temperatures shouldn’t be as cold as last night, thanks to more clouds, breezy winds will allow for colder feel-like temperatures tomorrow morning. If you are heading out early tomorrow morning for the first day of November Firearm Season, you’ll certainly want to dress in layers. After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures begin to trend warmer starting Sunday.