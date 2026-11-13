undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Measles cases increase and spread; second death in Grant County
11 days ago
A second child has died from measles in Grant County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Grant County Health Department confirmed Friday. Health officials did not release the age or gender of the child but said the death was connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in the state. The Department of Health Services said that, as of Friday, there had been 649 measles cases confirmed in 20 counties since August. An infant died from measles in Grant County last week, marking Wisconsin’s first measles death since 1990.