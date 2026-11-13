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Two UW-Platteville events for a good cause this weekend
By See More,11 days ago
The UW-Platteville Clay Club and Art Department will host the annual Empty Bowls and Chili Cook-Off this Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Platteville Food Pantry. Students from UW-Platteville, local potters, and members form the church created more than 250 handmade ceramic bowls. Attendees can select a handmade ceramic bowl, vote on their favorite chili, and participate in a silent auction. The chili cook-off competition kicks off right at the start of the event and winners will be announced at 12:30pm Admission is $20 for the general public and $10 for students with a valid student ID.