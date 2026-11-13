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Manufacturers attend AI forum; panelists discuss usage in different jobs
By Brandon Buie,11 days ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - From household items to everyday electronics, manufacturing workers provide many useful things. On Friday at the Jones College Advanced Technology Center, workers spoke with Thomas Cagle and other panelists to learn more about using artificial intelligence in their jobs. “It’s an efficiency multiplier,” Cagle said....