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WWII airman identified as Staff Sgt. Given C. Grooms, missing since 1944 crash in Italy
By Jordan Luker,11 days ago
A World War II airman was identified and recovered after 82 years. In 1944, 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Given C. Grooms’ aircraft was shot down over Italy. For decades, he and seven other crew members were unaccounted for. But then ECU researchers, in coordination with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, identified and recovered Staff Sgt. Grooms, giving closure to his family and friends.
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