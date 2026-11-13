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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Flight Chaos | WATCH
By Fisher Jack,11 days ago
A rare nationwide ground stop disrupts thousands of flights as federal officials investigate a telecommunications failure affecting the nation's air traffic control centers. *UPDATE — November 13, 2026: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening, allowing domestic flights to resume after a telecommunications outage brought departures across the United States to a standstill for more than four hours, triggering widespread delays and cancellations.