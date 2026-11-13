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Fall Out Boy: “Doomsday Generation (Slacker for the Ages)” (ft. Walter Schreifels of Quicksand)
By Em Moore,10 days ago
Fall Out Boy have released a new song called “Doomsday Generation (Slacker for the Ages)” which features Walter Schreifels of Quicksand. The song appeared on secret VHS tapes that were given out to attendees at their November 10 show at a shopping mall in LA. It is the second song the band has released so far this week, following “ACES” which came out on Monday, November 9. Fall Out Boy will be touring Europe starting in May and will betouring North America starting in July. The band released their album So Much (For) Stardust in 2023. Check out the video below.