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Woodson High School band director charged with possessing child sex abuse material, solicitation
By Thomas Robertson,11 days ago
The band director at Carter G. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with possession of child sex abuse material and solicitation of a minor, according to police. Detectives were notified Tuesday of concerns about the band director’s alleged inappropriate conduct toward a student and identified...