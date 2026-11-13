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CenterCal Properties Buys 255K-SF Arizona Retail Center
By Allen Wolfsheimer,10 days ago
CenterCal Properties acquired Park West Shopping Center, a 254,982-square-foot theater-anchored lifestyle center located in Peoria, Arizona. Originally completed in 2007, Park West Shopping Center is located at 9744 W Northern Ave. The 92%-occupied lifestyle center is anchored by a Harkins Theatre. The property features a curated collection of national, regional...