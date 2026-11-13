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Report: Task force expresses progress on child care, family supports
By Kathi O'Shea,11 days ago
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA (MyBellinghamNow.com) – A child care subsidy program expected to help hundreds of Whatcom County children is a key focus of a recent report. The report from the Child and Family Well-Being Task Force, a 30-member county advisory group focused on issues affecting children and families, highlights the recent approval of a $7.05 million contract with AidKit to administer the new Whatcom Kids First Child Care Subsidy Program through 2028.
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