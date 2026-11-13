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FAA ground stop lifted, but travel disruptions linger at Dane County Regional Airport
By Calahan SteedShaina Nijhawan,11 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flights are moving again after a nationwide ground stop brought air travel to a halt Friday, but for passengers at Dane County Regional Airport, the disruptions meant missed connections, unexpected overnight stays and scrambling to find another way home. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground...
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