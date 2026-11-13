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Earth Fare “Share the Health” Food Donation Drive brings in 2,760 pounds of food for Feeding Southwest Virginia
11 days ago
Earth Fare partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for a “Share the Health” Food Donation Drive from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. Community members and Earth Fare shoppers dropped off shelf-stable food items at the Earth Fare location on Franklin Road SW to help nourish their neighbors. The food drive brought in 2,760 pounds of food for a local agency partner, Good Samaritan Christian Soldiers, whose pantry serves the neighbors of Roanoke City and the Town of Vinton.
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