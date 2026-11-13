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Mustang Schools Put $178M Bond Before Voters, Splits Into Two Propositions
By Tara Aguilar,7 days ago
The Mustang Board of Education has approved a $178 million bond election, setting up a vote that will decide the next phase of construction and upgrades across the district's schools. The measure, known as Momentum27, is being described as the next phase of a long-range student investment plan that Mustang Public Schools introduced in 2023.