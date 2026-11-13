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The Hunting Wives stars step out for Los Angeles Premiere
By Pamela Price,11 days ago
On Thursday, November 12, Netflix hosted the premiere for The Hunting Wives S2 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, followed by a post-reception at Saddle Ranch. In attendance were Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, Branton Box, Dale Dickey, Angel Reese, Kim Matula, creator / showrunner / writer / executive producer Rebecca Cutter, executive producer / author May Cobb, and more.