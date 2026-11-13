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Reds MiLB Notebook: Duno’s surprising numbers this winter
By Doug Gray,8 days ago
Alfredo Duno has been the Cincinnati Reds top prospect for a while now. The catcher was Cincinnati’s top international signing in 2023 and he’s done nothing to show that it wasn’t a great move by the organization. He’s put up a .913 OPS in the minor leagues since he signed and reached Double-A as a 20-year-old despite missing much of his second season with a rib injury. An injury in the second half this past season would cost him about a month on the injured list, but in his 97 games between Dayton and Chattanooga he put up an .899 OPS. Following the season he headed to Venezuela to play winter ball with Caracas.