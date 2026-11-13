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Cyril Caregiver Gets Life After Pleading Guilty in Starved 4-Year-Old's Death
By Eric Donovan,11 days ago
A Cyril, Oklahoma man was sentenced Friday to life in prison plus seven years for his role in the 2022 death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, a case that began with a beating on Christmas night and ended with the girl's body buried near a fence line outside Rush Springs. Ivon Adams entered a blind plea, meaning he pleaded guilty without a deal in place and left his punishment entirely up to the judge.
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