undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SPHS Student Selected as a Finalist in Monologue Festival
By Faith Fernandez,10 days ago
South Pasadena High School senior Sasha Levie was selected as a finalist for A Noise Within’s annual monologue festival. Twelve SPHS drama students submitted to the festival, along with 180 students from Southern California in grades 9-12, and Sasha was one of the top 10 finalists. She will perform November 3 at 6 p.m. on the A Noise Within stage in Pasadena. The event is free and open to the public. Special thanks to SPHS drama teacher Nick Hoffa for encouraging his students to participate in performing arts contests.