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Pineville school bus involved in Rowan County crash; some students have minor injuries
By WYMT Staff,11 days ago
ROWAN CO., Ky. (WYMT) -A Pineville Independent School District bus was involved in a crash in Rowan County while traveling to a cheer competition, the district said. Some students sustained minor injuries, according to the district. Emergency personnel and local authorities were responding at the scene. The district said the...
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