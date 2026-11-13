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Shawnee Man Gets 5 Years After Firing Gun Outside OKC Bar During Argument
By Eric Donovan,10 days ago
A Shawnee man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he fired a gun outside a bar in southwest Oklahoma City during a confrontation with a woman he had been arguing with in the car. Mark Richard Elwood Flamand, 45, was sentenced to 60 months behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, followed by three years of supervised release.
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