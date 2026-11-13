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DCCC investigates Rep.-elect Brian Poindexter for alleged harassment
By Ebony Davis,11 days ago
The Democratic Party’s House campaign arm has hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against its candidate who defeated scandal-plagued Republican Rep. Max Miller in last week’s midterm elections. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Friday that it was taking the allegations seriously,...