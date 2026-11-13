undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Logan County Deputy, 26, Charged With Rape Involving 6-Year-Old Girl
By Tara Aguilar,8 days ago
A 26-year-old former Logan County sheriff's deputy is facing six felony charges, including two counts of second-degree rape, after allegations surfaced that he sexually abused a child beginning when she was 6 years old. Dalton Errigo was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff's Office this week, booked into the very department where he once worked.