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Mike Macdonald Has Strong Words for Raiders HC Klint Kubiak
By Austin Boyd,11 days ago
Klint Kubiak’s tenure as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach is off to a solid start. Though the team is 4-5, he has already led them to more wins than they did last season. Kubiak calls the offensive plays and the Raiders currently have a top-10 offense. The team also has had a brutal schedule to start the year. This week, the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks, the team that Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for last season.