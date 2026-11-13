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How 1B Jake Bauers Leaving Could Unlock Brewers’ Next Franchise Player
By Terrance Biggs,11 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, still basking in the afterglow of their first World Series, just walked into a new era. Losing first baseman Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox undoubtedly hurts. After all, the veteran enjoyed career seasons across the board. With 26 regular-season home runs and an .874 OPS, Bauers provided Milwaukee with a power source at a premium position without breaking the bank. Bauers hit lefties and righties equally well from an average perspective (.266 v. RHP, .267 vs. LHP).