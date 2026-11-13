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Eau Claire County approves $157.3 million budget for 2027
By Tydriana Antwi,11 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County has approved a $157.3 million budget for 2027, a 5% decrease from the previous year as officials work to manage rising costs. County Finance Director Jason Szymanski said department requests initially exceeded estimated available funding by about $750,000. County leaders worked with departments to identify reductions they believed would have the least impact on residents.